It is reported that an argument broke out between a group of males and two men were subsequently punched to the face.

They were both left unconscious for a short amount of time following the incident in Clumber Street, Mansfield, at around 2.25am this morning, Friday September 24.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, where one still remains and the other has now been discharged. However, the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Clumber Street

Two men, aged 19 and 22, and a boy, aged 16, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Assaults can quickly lead to devastating consequences, so this is something that we take extremely seriously and that we will work tirelessly to investigate.

“Officers reacted quickly to the report and arrested three men shortly after the alleged assault occurred.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances leading up to this incident are continuing.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident 52 of 24 September 2021.”

The three males remain in custody while investigations are underway.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by contacting the independent UK charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by going online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org and filling out a form.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience.