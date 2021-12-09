Andis Aboltina, aged 34, of Lime Street, Sutton, and 33-year-old Einars Hofmanis, of Wallis Road, Mansfield, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, aid: "It's clearly a matter for the Crown Court because it's significantly beyond the sentencing powers of this court."

Magistrates heard the alleged offence was ‘prolonged and vicious’ and involved ‘punching, kicking and stamping on the head while the victim was unconscious’.

The assault is alleged to have happened on May 12, at an address on Lime Street.

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court and the pair were released on bail.