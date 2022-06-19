Two men charged after man suffers facial injuries in Mansfield assault and robbery

The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was targeted as he walked along Newgate Lane on Thursday, June 16, at about 1am.

His watch, phone and a quantity of cash were stolen and he later needed medical treatment for his injuries.

Two men were arrested both have now been charged over the offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newgate Lane, Mansfield.

Jack Carlisle, aged 32, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, and 36-year-old Jeremy Coyle, of Colston Road, Mansfield, have both been charged with robbery.

Both were due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday, June 18.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased thanks to the hard work by officers from across the force including our dedicated county knife crime team, Operation Reacher, response officers and detectives that we have been able to charge two people with this incident.

“Robbery is an extremely serious offence and we will always thoroughly investigate as we understand the impact it can have on a person, business or family both financially and emotionally.