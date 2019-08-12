Two men bailed following trespassing arrests at Walesby farm

Two men have been released on bail with orders not to return to Nottinghamshire and have had their vehicle and dogs seized, after police responded to reports of trespassing on farmland in Walesby overnight.

Nottinghamshire Police were called at around 11.20pm on Saturday 10 August to the report of trespassing on farmland in the Walesby area. When challenged, the occupants of the vehicle made threats to a member of the public.

Rural crime

Officers responded to the incident and arrested a 26-year old man at the scene. A second man, also aged 26, was arrested nearby with assistance from the police helicopter.

Neither of the men are residents of Nottinghamshire and, as such, have been ordered not to return to the county under their bail conditions, while detectives continue their investigation into the report.

The vehicle which was sighted during the incident was also seized by officers, along with two Lurcher-type dogs which have been seized and temporarily housed in secure, police-approved kennels.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott from Nottinghamshire Police said: “Rural crime is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police and our officers know about the wider impact that trespassing offences can have from their work with the county’s rural communities.

“Our response to this incident shows how seriously we take reports of this nature – and that we will respond to identify and pursue anyone who we suspect may be responsible for this kind of activity.”

Anyone wishing to report trespassing and other rural crime matters can do so by contacting Nottinghamshire Police on 101 at any time of day or night.