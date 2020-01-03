Two men arrested following burglary in Mansfield

Two men were arrested after crashing a stolen car following a burglary in Mansfield in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Nottinghamshire Police said the officers were called to Eakring Road in Mansfield at around 5am on January 1.

The men entered a property through an unlocked door and took car keys of a Ford Focus before fleeing the property.

A police spokesperson said: "At around 6.40am, officers sighted the stolen car on the A1 towards Gamston, it failed to stop and it subsequently crashed.

"The driver fled the scene and the passenger was arrested with the vehicle."

The police said a second man suspected of being the driver was arrested within an hour, a few miles from the scene.

Both men, aged 26 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and burglary.

They both have been bailed with conditions.