Two men arrested after vulnerable victim targeted in Mansfield burglary

Police say he had a tablet, his phone and bank cards stolen in the incident on Roston Close on Mansfield’s Oak Tree estate at around 6.15am on Wednesday.

It is believed the pair had been in his garden searching his shed when the victim confronted them.

The men are then alleged to have forced their way into his house and demanded he hand over his wallet before they fled the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vulnerable man was targeted by burglars who stole his bank cards and other items in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers searched the area and headed straight for a cash machine nearby where they spotted two men acting suspiciously.

After a search, the victim’s cards were recovered and two men, aged 51 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident.

Insp Nick Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was outstanding work by response officers to make two arrests quickly after this incident was reported to us.

“This would have been a terrifying incident for the vulnerable victim and we are pleased to have recovered some of the stolen items so quickly.

“Burglary is a very serious offence and we will always thoroughly investigate reports with a view to taking appropriate action against offenders.

“The two men arrested will now be questioned in connection with this report and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything that could help officers in their investigation should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 95 of 26 May 2021.