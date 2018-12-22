Two men arrested after suspected stabbing

Two men have been arrested after a suspected stabbing in Nottinghamshire.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with slash wounds, believed to be from a knife, following the incident in Cain Cross Road, Strelley, at about 9.10pm on Thursday (December 20).

His injuries are not life-threatening and he has since been discharged from hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Officers have arrested two men, aged 38 and 19, in connection with the assault.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 862 of 20 December 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.