Two men arrested after spate of burglaries including stolen car in Nuthall

Police have arrested two 25-year-old men on suspicion of burglary.

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated Operation Reacher teams and the territorial support group were out bashing down doors on Wednesday morning (December 15).

The arrests come after a spate of burglaries throughout Nottinghamshire, including an incident where a car was stolen from Nuthall on September 8.

Officers carried out two successful warrants and arrested two 25-year-old men on suspicion of burglary.

They have since been bailed with conditions as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers have worked incredibly hard during this investigation to locate suspects and arrest them in connection with these burglaries.

“We understand that burglaries can have a huge impact on the victims not only financially but emotionally too.

“No member of the public should be left feeling that way after having something stolen from them and as a result left feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“These warrants show that officers take a strong stance on burglaries and will do everything in their power to track down offenders and work hard to prevent these sorts of upsetting crimes from happening in the first place.”