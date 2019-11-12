Two Mansfield men charged with 'glassing' man

Two Mansfield men have been charged with assaulting another man in the town.

Nottinghamshire Police has said the assault on Bentinck Street, was a "glassing".

Bentinck Street

Scott Tilley, 28 of Gladstone Street in Mansfield and Jake Tilley, 23 of Shirland Drive in Mansfield have been charged following the incident on Bentinck Street on Sunday 10 November 2019.

The incident happened on November 10.

A police spokesman said: "The incident happened at around 8.30pm where a man was glassed.

"The man is believed to have sustained minor injuries to his head."

Both has been bailed and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on December 3.