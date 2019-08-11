Two dogs stolen from Church Warsop family

A Church Warsop family have issued a plea after two French Bulldogs were stolen last night

Hollie Davis posted on the Chad Facebook page:

"Please could you share this on Facebook or anywhere. My brothers two French Bulldogs were stolen last night at 9pm from his house in Church Warsop. The tan one is called Pippa and the silver is Rudi, they are very distinctive. If you could share this I would be really grateful.

Rudi

"We need them home."

Rudi is a male French Bulldog , blue merle lost with his sister Pippa a French Bulldog in tan. Contact 07973528453

More when we have it.