Two Derby County footballers charged with drink-driving after crash on A6 in Derbyshire

Two Derby County footballers have been charged with drink-driving after a crash on the A6 in Derbyshire.

The incident occurred at the junction of Burley Lane and the A6 at Allestree just before midnight on Tuesday and involved a Range Rover Sport and Mercedes GLC.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted this picture earlier today.

The Range Rover was seriously damaged after crashing into a lamppost.

Mason Benett, 23, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield, and Tom Lawrence, 25, of Duffield were arrested at the scene and charged earlier today.

They are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 15.

Mason Bennett. Photo - Alex Livesey/Getty Images

