Two charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Nottingham
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in The Meadows area of Nottingham have charged three people.
Jerome Sheard, 29, of Wilford Crescent West, The Meadows, and Rebecca Bell, 36, of Loughrigg Close, The Meadows, were last night charged with murder.
Kerry-Anne Shepherd, 34, of Plantagenet Street, St. Ann's, has been charged with assisting an offender.
All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 23 November).
The charges come after the death of Michael Anton O’Connor, who was found with fatal knife wounds in Wilford Crescent West on 10 November.
Officers worked hard with paramedics to provide emergency first aid but the 31-year-old tragically died a short time later at the QMC.
Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Michael’s family and friends.
“The charges come after 12 days of intensive enquiries by officers and we will continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to this case.
“If you have any information that could help our investigation, please get in touch by calling us on 101, quoting incident 816 of November 10.”