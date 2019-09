Two cars have been seized by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit for driving on the county's roads with no insurance or MOT.

Officers caught a Volvo car on the A38 in Derbyshire with no insurance, MOT or road tax, while a Vauxhall car was seized by officers in Pleasley for having no insurance or MOT.

A Vauxhall car was seized in Pleasley.

A spokesman for Derbyshire RPU said: "Volvo A38. No insurance, MOT or tax. Vauxhall Pleasley. No insurance or MOT. Now both seized and the risk is removed."