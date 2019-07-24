Two boys charged over knife-point taxi robbery in Kirkby

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a knife-point robbery of a taxi driver in Kirkby.

Two boys aged 16 and 17, who can't be named for legal reasons, have been charged with robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

They were arrested and remanded following enquiries by the Nottinghamshire Police's new robbery team which is leading the investigation, working with and supporting the Neighbourhood Policing Team and Response Teams.

The boys are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday, July 24.

The charges relate to a report of a robbery in St Andrews Street, Kirkby, at 6.30am yesterday.

A taxi driver was pulled out of his vehicle before it was driven off. The vehicle was recovered nearby.