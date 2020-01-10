Two boys and one man charged for multiple offences including assault on emergency worker in Nottinghamshire

Two boys and one man appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (January 9) for multiple offences including assault on an emergency worker.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving.

Another 17-year-old boy, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with two counts of burglary.

Kane Gordon, 24, of Elsworth Rise Nottingham, is charged with two counts of burglary.

Nottinghamshire Police said the burglary charges relate to a series of burglaries in Whinlatter Drive, Silverhow Close, and Wighay Road that were reported between January 4 and January 7.

The attempted burglary charges relate to incidents reported in Lewis Close, and Stewart Way, also between January 4 and January 7.

The dangerous driving charges are in connection with an incident reported on January 4 in Wighay Road.

Gordon and the first boy have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on January 23.

The second teenager has been released on bail until his next court appearance, also on January 23.