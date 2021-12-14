Two bailed after arrest in connection with Mansfield attack which saw woman on the floor kicked in the head

A woman suffered a black eye after she was punched and kicked by two women in the attack.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was reportedly kicked in the head while she was on the floor.

She was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, which happened on Gladstone Street, Mansfield, on Saturday, December 11, at about 11pm.

Gladstone Street, Mansfield.

Two women, aged 26 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police said today they have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, from Nottinghamshire Police, said after the incident: “We treat reports involving violence extremely seriously and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred, including checking CCTV footage.

“While we made two arrests in connection to this attack we are still urging anyone with information who saw what happened to please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 795 of December 11, 2021.