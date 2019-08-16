Two arrests and man taken to hospital after assault in Mansfield town centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident in Mansfield town centre in the early hours of this morning.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 4am today to reports of an incident in the town centre.

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of assault this morning.

A 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident, which took place on Leeming Street..

A man has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening. Another man received minor injuries, Nottinghamshire Police said.

If you saw what happened, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 73 of 16 August 2019.