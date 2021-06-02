Two arrests after man attacked inside house in Sutton

Police were called to the property on Brand Lane in the town shortly after 4am on Monday (May 31).

Officers arrived within minutes but the victim and his two attackers had left the scene.

A monkey wrench and baseball bat were allegedly used during the attack.

Two people have been arrested following a violent attack on a man inside a house in Sutton. Photo: Notts Police.

Police spotted two suspects in a car in nearby Leamington Drive the following afternoon and, after a brief pursuit, officers arrested a 35-year-old man and a woman, 36, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Det Sgt Gary Hewson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe this was a self-contained incident among people who were known to each other.

“This level of violence and intrusion is completely unacceptable and my team will continue their hard work to ensure those responsible are held to account.”