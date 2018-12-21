Two arrests after drugs haul found in Kirkby

Two men have been arrested in Kirkby on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

The arrests came after Nottinghamshire Police’s Knife Crime Team stopped a vehicle in Sutton Road, at around 2.25pm on Wednesday (December 19).

Officers searched the occupants and the vehicle and recovered a large number of wraps of suspected heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, as well as scales and mobile phones.

The men, aged 30 and 26, were questioned and released under investigation pending further enquiries.