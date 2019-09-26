Two arrested in connection with Nottinghamshire catalytic converter thefts

Notthinghamshire police have arrested two men as part oft their investigations into catalytic converter thefts across the county.

In recent months there has been a spike in the number of catalytic converters being stolen from cars, in particular from Honda and Toyota vehicles.

Two men have been arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Nottinghamshire

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire car owners warned to be extra vigilant following rise in catalytic converter thefts

A force spokesman said: "Two men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested in the Newark area at around 10pm last night - Wednesday, September 25 - as part of officers’ enquiries.

"Both men remain in police custody this morning."

READ MORE: Woman who died after Nottinghamshire crash is named

The investigation is still ongoing and police are urging anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it immediately on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.