News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two arrested following suspicious report of stolen van in Mansfield

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft after a van was found shortly after being reported stolen in Mansfield.

By Lucy Roberts
42 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers located the white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in Top Valley – approximately 30 minutes after it was reported stolen from Leeming Street, Mansfield, at 11.30am on Tuesday (November 29).

Following inquiries, officers suspected the report was not genuine.

Hide Ad

After locating the van, a 28-year-old woman seen driving the vehicle was arrested and taken into custody.

The van (pictured) was reported stolen on Tuesday.

Most Popular

Minutes later, a second suspect – a 33-year-old man – was arrested on a bus travelling from Mansfield to Nottingham after officers tracked his movements.

Read More
East Midlands Ambulance Service workers 'on their knees' as they vote to strike ...
Hide Ad

They have both been bailed while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a great job in tracking down the van and detaining two suspects at separate locations within an hour of this report.

Hide Ad

“A team of detectives are now working hard to fully understand the true nature of this case so that any criminality can be uncovered and appropriate action taken.”