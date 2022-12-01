Two arrested following suspicious report of stolen van in Mansfield
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft after a van was found shortly after being reported stolen in Mansfield.
Officers located the white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in Top Valley – approximately 30 minutes after it was reported stolen from Leeming Street, Mansfield, at 11.30am on Tuesday (November 29).
Following inquiries, officers suspected the report was not genuine.
After locating the van, a 28-year-old woman seen driving the vehicle was arrested and taken into custody.
Minutes later, a second suspect – a 33-year-old man – was arrested on a bus travelling from Mansfield to Nottingham after officers tracked his movements.
They have both been bailed while inquiries continue.
Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a great job in tracking down the van and detaining two suspects at separate locations within an hour of this report.
“A team of detectives are now working hard to fully understand the true nature of this case so that any criminality can be uncovered and appropriate action taken.”