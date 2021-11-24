Two arrested after stolen car pursuit in Sutton ends with car flipping on its roof

A Renault Clio was reported to have been taken from Outram Street, Sutton, on Monday, at about 5.25pm, after the driver ‘very briefly’ visited a nearby shop.

Police said the car is believed to have been taken using the keys in the ignition.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers tried to stop a car in nearby Kirkby Road several hours later, at about 2.35am, ‘leading to a short pursuit around the Sutton area’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle overturned at the junction of Clare Road and Leamington Drive.

A force spokesman said: “The car is reported to have taken bends at excessive speed and lost control, flipping onto its roof at the junction with Leamington Drive and Clare Road.

“Fortunately, no injuries were sustained.”

Two men, aged 31 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Sergeant Carl Holland, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Having a car stolen can have a huge impact, with owners losing out financially and being left without transport.

“It is even more imperative to stop the car when it is reported to be being driven dangerously and to ensure the wider public, as well as people in the car and officers, are at as little risk as possible.

“We are committed to our investigations where this might be the case and thankfully, no injuries were sustained in this incident.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage or further information, to call 101 quoting incident 34 of 23 November 2021.”