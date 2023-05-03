Police tracked the vehicle along the northbound carriageway before boxing it in and bringing to a controlled stop near Junction 29 at Doe Lea today, Wednesday, at about 9.20am.

Nobody was injured and no cars were damaged.

Police arrested two men after stopping a suspected stolen van on the M1

Two men, aged 42 and 36, were arrested and taken to Mansfield Police Station.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely well executed stop involving multiple officers and staff from different forces.

