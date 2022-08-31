Two arrested after police discover cannabis grow while investigating Mansfield motoring matter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Rosemary Street, Mansfield, after reports a vehicle had been involved in an incident on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, at about 11.20am.

They traced the car to an address on nearby Byron Street and gained access to the property.

While there, officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s tactical support group noticed a strong smell of cannabis and lights could be seen coming from the bedrooms.

Byron Street, Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search revealed a cannabis grow of about 50 plants across three upstairs bedrooms.

Two men, aged 37 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of production of drugs.

PC Dan Vasper said: “Cannabis production is far from being harmless. It can often be linked to wider, organised criminality.

“The cultivation of cannabis can also be dangerous, not only to the property and people at the address, but also to the wider community with the risk of fire.

“Drug production has the potential to be linked to more serious offences, with criminals often exploiting the most vulnerable people to help line their own pockets.