Detectives investigating an incident where a Mansfield man was assaulted in his own home have arrested two suspects.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 1:28 pm

The victim was at an address in Tuckers Lane, when a group of young men forced their way inside and assaulted him at around 12.15pm on Thursday, September 16.

A games console, a mountain bike and a bank card were stolen.

The victim, who sustained facial and leg injuries during the attack, was treated in hospital and later released.

Police have arrested two people

Two suspects, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and are currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty incident in which a man was assaulted in his own home by intruders – at least one of whom was known to him.

“Our investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 662 of September 16.”

