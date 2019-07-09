Two arrested after man injured in Mansfield assault

Two men have been arrested following an assault in Mansfield.

A 28-year-old man was taken to King’s Mill Hospital with head and arm injuries following the incident in Nottingham Road, at the junction of Baums Lane and Stella Street, near the Sainsbury’s supermarket, at around 9.40pm yesterday (Monday July 8). His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Detectives are currently questioning two 29-year-old men on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1011 of 8 July 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.