Two arrested after man and woman hurt in Mansfield knife attack

Police said the pair, aged in their forties, suffered ‘cut injuries’ and were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries ‘are not life-threatening’.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to a property on Welbeck Street, on Tuesday, November 2, shortly before 9pm.

Detectives believe the incident, which happened inside a house, involved people known to each other.

The incident happened at a property on Welbeck Street, Mansfield.

A 23-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, while a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detective Constable Chris Grundy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Although incidents of this kind are thankfully rare, we understand the alarm they can cause in the local community.

“I would like to reassure people this was a self-contained incident and there is no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 770 of November 2.