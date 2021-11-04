Two arrested after man and woman hurt in Mansfield knife attack

A man and a woman needed hospital treatment after being injured in a knife attack in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 7:20 am
Updated Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:31 am

Police said the pair, aged in their forties, suffered ‘cut injuries’ and were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries ‘are not life-threatening’.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to a property on Welbeck Street, on Tuesday, November 2, shortly before 9pm.

Detectives believe the incident, which happened inside a house, involved people known to each other.

The incident happened at a property on Welbeck Street, Mansfield.

A 23-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, while a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detective Constable Chris Grundy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Although incidents of this kind are thankfully rare, we understand the alarm they can cause in the local community.

“I would like to reassure people this was a self-contained incident and there is no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 770 of November 2.

