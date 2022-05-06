Two arrested after dawn drugs raid in Edwinstowe

The pair, aged 26 and 35, were arrested after officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Newark & Sherwood Operation Reacher team ‘executed’ a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The team said a large quantity of drugs and associated paraphernalia were seized.

It is the latest in a series of arrests by the team, including a motorist stopped on the A1, where ‘a large amount of illicit tobacco estimated to be in excess of £250,000’ was discovered following a search of his van.

A team spokesman said: “Untaxed and uninsured vehicles have been removed from the streets and numerous tickets issued by us pro-actively policing the roads.

“We attended also The Agricultural Show, as well as a school visits to Heathlands Primary School in Rainworth and Blidworth Oaks.”

Anyone with concerns about criminality in their area is asked to contact the team via email, at OpReacher-N&[email protected]