Twenty-nine-year-old man arrested after bloody assault on Mansfield's Oak Tree

A 29-year old man has been arrested following an assault on the Oak Tree estate which left a 35-year old man with injuries to his body and face last night.

The injured 29-year old - who is believed to be known to the victim - was arrested by officers in the early hours of this morning after he had initially left the scene

Police were called to a property in Littleover Avenue, Oak Tree, just before 8.35pm last night.

Residents on nearby Edale Road said a man was seen swaying and nearly falling into the road last.

Ambulance crews attended the property to treat the victim for his injuries.