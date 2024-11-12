A trusted treasurer who “persistently” lied to charity fundraisers after stealing £6,500 set for a Sutton hospice to pay off her gambling debts has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Scotney claimed she “pressed the wrong button” after a £7,000 cheque for the John Eastwood Hospice bounced in January 2021, but she continued to fob off the Edwinstowe Support Group for more than a year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

She asked for time to transfer the missing money from the group’s savings account and led group officers to believe the cash was secure, said Matt Haynes, prosecuting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time the officers believed her, but Scotney, now aged 64, handed over a false document in May and claimed a missing £584 might be in her daughter's loft before telling them it might have been stolen a week later.

The John Eastwood Hospice on Mansfield Road, Sutton.

When asked for “a substantial account of their financial position” she said the savings book was left in her daughter's car.

Scotney ignored emails, phone calls and even home visits, and claimed the money had been invested, before promising it would be returned by midnight on Christmas Eve 2021.

Nottingham Crown Court heard she made a “colossal” number of gambling transactions over the previous six years on sites like Mecca Bingo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support group members, where Scotney volunteered as a treasurer for “many years,” said most of the money was raised through coffee mornings and the stolen £6,450 was the equivalent of three years’ of support and donations.

Nottingham Crown Court

They “experienced significant deception from someone who we trusted,” who “persistently lied,” and said “officers wasted many hours chasing accounts and following up misleading information.”

The members, who are all over 75, said they felt “knocked back” but have vowed to continue their efforts.

Her barrister said Scotney turned to gambling as a way to cope with traumatic health issues and bereavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She says, “I don’t know what was going through my head at the time”. The intense shame and embarassement have stopped her gambling.”

Scotney, of Maythorn Grove, Edwinstowe, admitted fraud by abuse of position and false accounting on June 25.

On Tuesday, Recorder Balraj Bhatia KC said she told “lie after lie after lie” and rejected a potential £100 per month offer of repayment.

Scotney received a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years, with 15 rehabilitation days.