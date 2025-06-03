Triple arrest after car flipped and plastic egg full of cocaine found on board in Rainworth

A trio of suspects were arrested after a car flipped over at speed and a drugs stash was then discovered on board.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A plastic egg packed full of more than a dozen deal bags of cocaine was among the drugs found inside the abandoned vehicle.

That discovery came just minutes after the same car ignored requests from police to pull over and sped away from them instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle aroused the suspicions of response officers when they spotted it in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, around 10.40pm on Sunday (1 June).

Three suspects were arrested after a car flipped over at speed and a drugs stash was then discovered on board.

When police activated blue lights, the driver responded by putting their foot down on the accelerator – clocking speeds of over 70mph in a 30mph zone.

After briefly going out of sight, the car was found abandoned in nearby Station Road, having collided with a lamppost, flipped over and landed in some bushes.

Three people tried to run from the vehicle, with officers giving chase on foot and quickly detaining two suspects, before arresting a third suspect an hour later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By that stage, searches had been conducted of the car, which resulted in the discovery of quantities of cocaine – some of which was found stuffed inside a plastic egg.

Three men, aged 18, 18 and 20, were all arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs, drug-driving and failing to stop.

Inspector Kerry Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The response officers involved in this job showcased great policing instincts after spotting this car while they were out on patrol.

“Thanks to them acting on these suspicions, we were ultimately able to seize quantities of cocaine that were inside the vehicle at the time and detain three suspects too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers will never hesitate to arrest anyone we suspect of being involved in the supply of drugs, which is an incredibly serious offence that will never be tolerated.

“Likewise, anyone who drives in the completely unacceptable manner displayed during this incident should expect to find themselves in trouble too.

“As well as ignoring requests to pull over, the person behind the wheel reached speeds well above the speed limit, before losing control and crashing into a lamppost.

“Nobody was seriously injured during this incident, although that could’ve been quite different, so everyone involved should count themselves very lucky.”