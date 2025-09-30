Trio of drink drive arrests in Mansfield

Officers in Mansfield arrested three drink drive suspects during the same shift – two of them from one vehicle.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, officers were called to McDonald’s, in Park Lane, Mansfield, after members of the public raised concerns about a potential drink driver in a van.

Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and a found the suspect inside the restaurant.

After taking him outside and conducting a breath test, the 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

After the same vehicle was driven a short distance from the scene, a 23-year-old woman also failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

A little over an hour earlier, officers in Warsop had spotted another vehicle being driven erratically.

After pulling it over in Station Road, Shirebrook, a 49-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Speaking about the dangers of drink driving Sergeant Inez Dury, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drink driving regularly costs people their independence, their jobs, and even their lives.

“As police officers, we are often first on the scene of these tragic and distressing incidents, which is why we take reports of these offences so seriously.

“It is sad that in 2025 we ended up with a hat-trick of arrests on the same night, but on the positive side, I hope this serves as a reminder to people that there is no time of the day when it is safe to drink and drive.”