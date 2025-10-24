Trio locked up after teenager chased through Mansfield park and slashed with knife

A trio of men have been jailed after a teenager was chased through a Mansfield park and slashed with a knife.

The 17-year-old victim was with a friend at Titchfield Park in Mansfield when they noticed three males looking at them.

Feeling unnerved, they went to leave the park and were followed by the trio. Moments later, two of them pulled out a knife – prompting the two friends to run.

A trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard one of the chasers shouted “give us your money and you’ll be alright”.

CCTV captures the young robbers in Titchfield Park, (L to R) Brandon Seaton-Gray, Brandon Cross, Mckye Catton

During the chase, one of the friends dropped his iPhone and as he picked it up, he was slashed twice on his right wrist.

His iPhone was then stolen by the three offenders before they fled the scene.

Jurors heard the incident took place shortly after 8.30pm on 26 September 2022.

Brandon Seaton-Gray and Brandon Cross were positively identified from their distinctive clothing, while Mckye Catton was found to be the third suspect following a tip-off from a member of the public.

All three were arrested and taken into custody. During his interview, Seaton-Gray accepted he’d been involved in an incident at the park but falsely claimed the injured victim had been the aggressor who’d also been in possession of a knife.

Cross admitted he was in possession of a knife but claimed he did not play an active role in the robbery, while Catton also denied he was involved.

Charges were brought against all three suspects and court proceedings have now concluded.

Seaton-Gray, 21, of Sherwood Street, Warsop, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place. He was jailed for three years at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday (21 October).

Cross, 21, of Birchfield Road, Arnold, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place. He denied robbery but was found guilty by a jury. He has been jailed for four years.

Catton, 23, of Albert Street, Mansfield, also denied robbery but was found guilty at trial. He has also been jailed for four years.

Detective Constable Michaela Williams, who led the investigation, said: “Chasing defenceless teenage boys with a knife is a cowardly act and I am pleased these three offenders will now spent a very considerable amount of time behind bars.”