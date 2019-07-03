Trio jailed for string of burglaries

Three people have been jailed for more than 12 years after pleading guilty to three commercial burglaries.

Stephen Ray, 35, of Bakewell Walk, Mansfield, and Liam Gilbert, 26, of Victoria Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and Wayne Wadsley, 49, of The Acre, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, appeared at Nottingham Crown on Tuesday for sentencing.

Liam Gilbert.

The trio were charged following burglaries at the following stores in Nottinghamshire, between September 16, 2018 and November 19, 2018, during which cigarettes were stolen:

- McColls, High Street, Blyth

- McColls, Kingsway, Kirkby-in-Ashfield

- East Leake Post Office

Wayne Wadsley..

Ray and Gilbert were both jailed for four years and three months and Wadsley was handed a prison sentence of three years and nine months.

Detective Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county burglary team, said: "This result only goes to prove that if you commit this type of crime you will be caught and convicted.

"I hope these sentences provide closure to the businesses and local communities affected by the crimes committed by this trio who will now be spending a significant amount of time behind bars."