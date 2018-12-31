Trio in Warsop cigarettes raid

Thieves targeted a shop in Warsop in a failed attempt to steal cigarettes.

Three men smashed the window in bid to gain entry, but fled when disturbed.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Sherwood Street at about 00.55am today, Monday, December 31, to reports that three men smashed the window of the shop to gain entry and tried to get into the cigarette cabinet, but were disturbed.

“They made off in a silver hatch back car in the direction of Warsop town centre.

“If anyone saw anything or has any information that could help, please call us on 101.”

A resident of Sherwood Street, who did not want to be identified said: “I heard banging, which was probably the shutter, then a car drive off.

“There was a lot of shouting.”

The petrol station remains open for business as usual.