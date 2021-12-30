Trio due in court today charged with arson after Mansfield house blaze

Police and fire crews were called to an address in Broomhill Lane in Mansfield shortly after 4am yesterday – Wednesday, December 29.

It was reported the front door was on fire. It is alleged the fire was started deliberately.

No-one was in the house but damage was caused to the door and a doormat. Smoke damage was also caused within the property.

Three men have been charged

Minutes after their arrival police officers saw a car leaving the scene which was quickly stopped and three men were arrested.

Matthew Pallett, aged 43, from Mansfield, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, driving with excess alcohol and driving with no insurance.

Andrew McConnell, aged 21, from Belper, Derbyshire, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and permitting use of a motor vehicle with no insurance.

Harry Cairns, aged 21, from Luton, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

They are all due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today – Thursday, December 30.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services were quick to attend reports of the house fire.

“Thankfully no-one was injured but there is always the potential for fire to spiral out of control. Fire can have incredibly dangerous consequences, especially if people are living in adjoining properties.

"We will always thoroughly investigate reports of arson, which is a serious offence, and following our investigation we have now charged three men in connection with this incident.”