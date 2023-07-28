News you can trust since 1952
Trio charged after street fight leaves man injured in Eastwood

Three men have appeared in court after reports of a street fight in Eastwood.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

Police were called after a man suffered facial injuries during a “disturbance” on Nottingham Road on Monday, July 24, shortly after 6.45pm.

Three Eastwood men have since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Leon Jelley, aged 25, of Church Street, 34-year-old Shane Bright, of Nottingham Road, and 30-year-old Luke Pilkington, of Sherwood Rise, all appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 26.

The fight broke out on Nottingham Road on Monday, July 24. (Photo: Nottinghamshire Police)The fight broke out on Nottingham Road on Monday, July 24. (Photo: Nottinghamshire Police)
The fight broke out on Nottingham Road on Monday, July 24. (Photo: Nottinghamshire Police)
Jelley is charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cocaine.

Bright is charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and Pilkington is charged affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply-pointed article in a public place.

The case was adjourned for a further hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on August 23.

Pilkington was remanded in custody and Jelley and Bright were granted conditional bail.