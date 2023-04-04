Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Road Crime Team sprang into action after a suspected stolen van, believed to have been involved in the theft of another van, was spotted in the Giltbrook area at around 8.40pm on Friday, March 31.

The van was on the wrong side of the road and travelling at excess speed.

The driver then did a sudden U-turn and drove back onto the roundabout, heading towards the A610.

Officers worked together to bring the van to a stop.

Despite the wet road conditions, the van continued to be driven dangerously and a pursuit was authorised after the vehicle failed to stop.

Officers worked together to successfully bring the van to a stop by making tactical contact.

Three men were detained at the scene. Checks on the vehicle revealed it had been stolen on March 21, 2023.

The suspects, aged 28, 29 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving-related offences.

Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This positive result was thanks to a great team effort and highlights our determination to keep people safe by stopping vehicles believed to be involved in criminality.

