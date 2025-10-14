Trio arrested after Sutton-in-Ashfield stabbing

Detectives have made three arrests as they continue to investigate a stabbing in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

A man in his 40s suffered stab wounds after being assaulted in Kensington Close around 1.15pm on Saturday (11 October).

The victim was take to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Officers have been conducting forensic, door-to-door and CCTV investigations in the area.

They have now arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know this incident caused concern in the community so I’m pleased we can share this update.

“We believe this was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.

“We’re grateful to those who have provided information but would urge anyone else who can assist to get in touch.”

Call 101 quoting incident 328 of 11 October 2025.