Trio arrested after spate of thefts on same Mansfield street
Two men and a woman have been arrested after a spate of break-ins on the same street in Mansfield.
Police were called to Crow Hill Rise after activity was spotted in a detached garage yesterday, January 26, at about 4.15am.
A bicycle, laptop computer and sunglasses were reported stolen from a house, two garages and several parked cars.
Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries and three suspects were identified at a nearby flat.
Two men, aged 53 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of three counts of burglary. A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good job by response officers who attended the scene and began investigating.
“Within a short time they had secured the area, located an address of interest and detained three suspects. Investigations are ongoing as we work to recover the items taken.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 70 of January 26.