Police were called to Crow Hill Rise after activity was spotted in a detached garage yesterday, January 26, at about 4.15am.

A bicycle, laptop computer and sunglasses were reported stolen from a house, two garages and several parked cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries and three suspects were identified at a nearby flat.

Crow Hill Rise, Mansfield.

Two men, aged 53 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of three counts of burglary. A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good job by response officers who attended the scene and began investigating.

“Within a short time they had secured the area, located an address of interest and detained three suspects. Investigations are ongoing as we work to recover the items taken.”