News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Trio arrested after spate of thefts on same Mansfield street

Two men and a woman have been arrested after a spate of break-ins on the same street in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police were called to Crow Hill Rise after activity was spotted in a detached garage yesterday, January 26, at about 4.15am.

A bicycle, laptop computer and sunglasses were reported stolen from a house, two garages and several parked cars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries and three suspects were identified at a nearby flat.

Crow Hill Rise, Mansfield.
Most Popular

Two men, aged 53 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of three counts of burglary. A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Read More
Dress up and feel good today - and raise money for vital charity

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a good job by response officers who attended the scene and began investigating.

“Within a short time they had secured the area, located an address of interest and detained three suspects. Investigations are ongoing as we work to recover the items taken.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 70 of January 26.