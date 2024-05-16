Trio arrested after car stolen in Mansfield distraction burglary

By John Smith
Published 16th May 2024, 19:41 BST
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in Mansfield.

Officers were called to Alcock Avenue in the town at around 9.05pm on Wednesday, May 15 after a woman reported her husband’s car had been stolen.

The victim had been distracted by a woman knocking on her front door before realising another offender had entered the rear of the property and stolen a set of car keys.

Officers on patrol in the area were alerted to the break-in and within minutes had spotted the stolen vehicle travelling towards Rainworth.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceThree people have been arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
The car was followed and stopped at a nearby petrol station in Southwell Road West.

Three suspects inside the vehicle were detained and officers found screwdrivers, cannabis, cash and keys during searches.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving while disqualified, driving while unfit through drugs and possession of a class B drug.

A second woman, also 34, and a 52-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always pleasing when we can recover a stolen car so rapidly and return the vehicle to its owner.

“We understand the impact any home break-in can have on victims.

"No-one should have to worry about being distracted on their doorstep while burglars rifle through their belongings.

“Although we have made three arrests, our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information relating to this incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 755 of 15 May, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.