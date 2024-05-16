Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in Mansfield.

Officers were called to Alcock Avenue in the town at around 9.05pm on Wednesday, May 15 after a woman reported her husband’s car had been stolen.

The victim had been distracted by a woman knocking on her front door before realising another offender had entered the rear of the property and stolen a set of car keys.

Officers on patrol in the area were alerted to the break-in and within minutes had spotted the stolen vehicle travelling towards Rainworth.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The car was followed and stopped at a nearby petrol station in Southwell Road West.

Three suspects inside the vehicle were detained and officers found screwdrivers, cannabis, cash and keys during searches.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving while disqualified, driving while unfit through drugs and possession of a class B drug.

A second woman, also 34, and a 52-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always pleasing when we can recover a stolen car so rapidly and return the vehicle to its owner.

“We understand the impact any home break-in can have on victims.

"No-one should have to worry about being distracted on their doorstep while burglars rifle through their belongings.

“Although we have made three arrests, our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information relating to this incident to please come forward.”