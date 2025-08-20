Trial date set for 27-year-old man accused of raping woman in Sutton park

A trial date has been set for a 27-year-old man accused of raping a woman in a Sutton park.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was allegedly attacked at Sutton Lawn, between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday, June 29.

Sheraz Malik, of Bath Street, Sutton, was later charged with three counts of rape and possession of cannabis.

He spoke only to confirm his name through an interpreter when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was told he will face trial on January 12, next year, with a five-day estimate.

Malik’s barrister Laura Hocknell asked for the charges not to be put to her client.

She told the court she might apply to move the case to another court because of the publicity it has already attracted, including social media posts from a Member of Parliament.

Judge Philip Head remanded the defendant into custody and adjourned the case until September 29 for the next hearing.