Traffic manager from Selston banned for drink driving after swerving across road

Jack Lucas told officers: “I admit it, I was on my phone,” when he was stopped on Kirkby Road, Sutton, on June 26, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Sian Young, prosecuting, said, when officers found an empty vodka bottle in his vehicle and asked him how much he'd had to drink, the 33-year-old answered: “A lot.”

A breath test revealed he had 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Lucas, of Holly Hill Road, admitted drink-driving.

His solicitor said: “He was very candid with police, perhaps slightly more candid than he should have been.”

He said Lucas, whose work involves putting traffic cones on the motorways at night, had planned to stay at his partner's house in Sutton, but decided to drive the three-and-a-half miles home.

The court heard he has worked for the same Alfreton-based company for 10 years and would be difficult to replace.

His bosses will review his employment after they have learned how long he will be banned for.

He was banned from driving for 17 months, but he will receive a reduction of 17 weeks on the disqualification if he successfully completes a rehabilitation course for drink-drivers, before June 2023.