Trading Standards warn about scammers claiming to be employees

Consumer watchdog Trading Standards has revealed that people are claiming to work for its organisation and attempting to swindle money from residents.

The people are targeting residents who have had previous issues with building work and are claiming to need money to take the traders to court.

Trading standards.

It revealed that one gentleman paid £5,000 after having paid out £67,000 for shoddy building work three years ago.

A warning from the authority urged residents to never give money or details to people claiming to work for Trading Standards.

A statement said: “Trading Standards will not ask for money to investigate traders or take them to court and the National Trading Standards Team do not take prosecutions directly.

“All Trading Standards Officers carry ID and are happy to show this to you.

“If anyone asks for money to take someone to court, do not pay them and report them to Citizens Advice Helpline on 03454 040506 immediately.”