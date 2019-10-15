Top Derbyshire police officer slams 'reckless' actions of Derby County players convicted of drink-driving

A leading Derbyshire police officer has issued a statement criticizing the actions of two Derby County players who have today been sentenced for drink-driving.

Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have both appeared in court today after the crash on the A6 in Derbyshire in September.

Speaking after the pair were handed two year driving bans and community orders, Chief Inspector Jim Thompson, officer in charge of roads policing and collision investigation for Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "The actions of Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence on that night were reckless, selfish and could easily have led to a loss of life – either their own, their passengers or another innocent driver or pedestrian.

“Both these young men had the option to not drive their vehicles that night but decided to get behind the wheel.

“More by luck than judgement the only cars involved in the incident were their own – however, this could easily have led to a much more serious collision on what is a main road with a 50mph speed limit.

“My officers have to speak to the loved ones of victims of drink drivers and I hope the pair think long and hard about their actions and what could have been.

“With their positions as public figures, and role models to young people across the county, I hope they will now look to help others learn from an incident that I hope they will never repeat in their lives.”

