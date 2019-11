A driver has been stopped in Shirebrook after traffic cops noticed six people in the car - including a toddler.

Officers say the motorist was taking four friends to work in his five-seater car.

Police spotted the drivers three-year-olddaughter on the lap of one of his friends in the back

However, they spotted the drivers three-year-old daughter on the lap of one of his friends in the back, and called the situation "unbelievable".

The driver was issued with a ticket, and a safeguarding referral was made.