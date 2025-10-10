Ticket helps detectives catch knifepoint robber who targeted youngsters at Ashfield bus station

A contactless payment for a bus ticket helped detectives identify a teenage robber and prolific offender who targeted youngsters at Ashfield station.

Jaylen Foster approached a group of three young people at Sutton-in-Ashfield bus station and asked to see a bracelet one of them had just bought.

He walked away with the jewellery before returning and demanding one of the other members of the group hand over another bracelet.

Foster showed the young victim the handle of a Rambo-style knife before taking the bracelet and jumping on a bus around 7.40pm on 30 January 2025.

CCTV analysis and the timing of his purchase of a bus ticket helped detectives to identify Foster as the offender following an investigation.

Officers were then able to recover the two stolen bracelets and return them to the victims.

Foster, 18, of Unwin Street, Huthwaite, was sent to a young offender institution for a total of two years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (7 October).

He had pleaded guilty to robbery, theft and possession of a knife in a public place. He also admitted possession of cannabis and three Bail Act offences.

Additionally, Foster was sentenced for a series of offences in the summer of 2024.

He produced a large knife and made threats to another young victim in Dalestorth Park, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on 19 June.

Foster was located following an area search by police and assaulted an officer during the melee which followed.

When officers attended a home connected with Foster in Huthwaite on 26 July 2024 they found MDMA tablets, cannabis and deal bags in a bedroom.

He denied being a drug dealer but was found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs following a trial.

Foster also admitted further offences of knife possession, as well as driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence or insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

It followed an incident on 18 September 2024 when he was stopped on a moped in Mapleton Way, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Robberies, especially involving weapons, can have a deep psychological impact on victims.

“We will always use all the investigative tools we have to catch those responsible while supporting victims.”