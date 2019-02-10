Tibshelf drug driver who tested positive for cannabis and cocaine is jailed

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for 14 weeks after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis while driving in Tibshelf.

Luke Sydenham, 25 of Manchester Road, Whaley Bridge was found guilty of driving whilst over specified limit for drugs, fraudulent use a registration mark and possession of cocaine.

Luke Sydenham

It comes after he was pulled over by Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit on February 8, after he struggled to “keep the car in a straight line”.

He then tested positive for the two drugs after a drug wipe by officers.

A spokesman for the unit said: “Caught swerving across the road, can’t keep the car in a straight line.

“Perhaps not the type of line he is interested in as provides a positive Drug Wipe for cocaine and cannabis.

“In possession of drugs and using false plates. Arrested.”

He was sentenced to 14 weeks imprisonment with a three year disqualification and £115 costs.