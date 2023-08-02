Police were called to Concord Way, Mansfield, yesterday, August 1, shortly before 8.15pm, after a break-in was detected.

Officers arrived on the scene and immediately intercepted a pick-up truck containing a large number of boxes.

The vehicle was then abandoned in Enterprise Road and several suspects fled from the scene.

Three arrested after warehouse break-in, Mansfield.

Three people – two men, aged 33 and 27, and a 17-year-old youth – were later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after being found in the garden of a property on Chesterfield Road .

One man was also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a police car.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bigham, of Nottinghamshire Police’s burglary team, said: “Response officers did a great job here. They were very quickly on the scene of this break-in.

“Thanks to their tenacity we were able to bring three suspects into custody and recover a large amount of property.

“Break-ins of this nature can have a significant impact on local businesses and will always generate a very quick response.”

The trio remain in police custody. Police said the stolen items will be returned.