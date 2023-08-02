Three suspects arrested after Mansfield warehouse break-in
Police were called to Concord Way, Mansfield, yesterday, August 1, shortly before 8.15pm, after a break-in was detected.
Officers arrived on the scene and immediately intercepted a pick-up truck containing a large number of boxes.
The vehicle was then abandoned in Enterprise Road and several suspects fled from the scene.
Three people – two men, aged 33 and 27, and a 17-year-old youth – were later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after being found in the garden of a property on Chesterfield Road .
One man was also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a police car.
Detective Sergeant Nathan Bigham, of Nottinghamshire Police’s burglary team, said: “Response officers did a great job here. They were very quickly on the scene of this break-in.
“Thanks to their tenacity we were able to bring three suspects into custody and recover a large amount of property.
“Break-ins of this nature can have a significant impact on local businesses and will always generate a very quick response.”
The trio remain in police custody. Police said the stolen items will be returned.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 640 of August 1, 2023.