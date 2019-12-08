Three police cars damaged in stolen van pursuit through Mansfield

Three police cars were damaged during a pursuit of a stolen van through Mansfield.

It happened after a Ford Transit car transporter was spotted on the A60 and failed to stop for police at around 10.25pm on Friday (December 6) near the junction with the A611.

The vehicle, which was stolen from the Tibshelf area, was followed through Ravenshead before stopping in Rickett Lane, Blidworth, and reversing into police vehicles, causing extensive damage.

No officers were injured in the collision.

Two men fled the vehicle into fields but following a foot chase two men were detained, including one by a dog officer.

A 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old man remain in police custody and are being questioned in suspicion of theft, failure to stop for police, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 960 of 6 December 2019.